Hanging on to the clouds for much of your Saturday with temperatures staying cool in the 40s and 50s this afternoon. Winds will gust up to 20mph out of the west. Clearing skies overnight allow temperatures to drop into the mid and upper-30s.

Tomorrow, sunshine returns and highs will make it into the mid and upper 60s. Spring officially starts at 10:33 a.m. in the morning.

More rain and storms head our way for next Tuesday into Wednesday. We could see heavy rainfall totals nearing, 2-4 inches. Severe weather threat looks to stay south of Tennessee for now.