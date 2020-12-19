Cloudy and chilly today, cold rain tonight

It’s a cold start across Middle Tennessee with temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning! Expect clouds throughout today with highs reaching the low 50s.

Rain is on the way but the showers will likely hold off until late, reaching the Tennessee River in the afternoon. Expect rain after sunset in Nashville and along the I-65 corridor into the rest of Middle Tennessee.

We’ll see rain overnight into tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon expect cloudy conditions with a few sprinkles. Highs in the low 50s once again.

The new will week start off dry and milder with highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday.

A system will move in Wednesday and Thursday that will bring a sharp temperature drop into the equation for the end of the week. With moisture also in play, we could see a few snow showers in the mix Thursday. However, this is days away and the forecast can change. Keep it here for the latest.

