After a chilly and frosty start, southwest winds warm us into the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll stay cloudy for much of the day with a few showers possible this afternoon.

A cool night expected with mid and upper-30s and a partly cloudy sky. Tomorrow we warm to the mid-60s under a sunny sky.

We see the 70s Monday but rain returns Tuesday. There could even be a few strong storms Wednesday afternoon into the evening as a cold front tracks through so stay weather alert.