Clothing stolen during break-in at Midtown dry cleaning business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 43-year-old man has been arrested more than a month after he smashed through the window of a Midtown dry cleaning business, then stole clothing and ran off, an arrest warrant alleges.

Metro police responded around 3:40 a.m. on June 15 to Nicholson Cleaners on Elliston Place near West End Avenue in response to a burglary alarm.

The police report states a man, later identified as Jonathen Daniels, used a rock to break through the front window of the business. Once inside, investigators said the suspect stole clothing, then fled.

Detectives said they later spoke with Daniels, who had been captured on surveillance video, and noticed he was wearing the same clothing from the burglary.

Daniels was arrested Monday night and booked into the Metro jail on multiple charges, including vandalism, theft and burglary. His bond was set at $16,000.

A booking photo for Daniels was not immediately released by law enforcement.