Closing the door on domestic violence: Nashville program transforms people charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One in four women will be a victim of domestic violence in her lifetime. For a North Nashville pastor, it’s far too many.

It’s why Reverend N. Curtis Bryant of Greater Heights Missionary Baptist Church started the program Batterers Intervention Program more than 20 years ago – hoping to be a beacon for change.

Since then, more than 5,000 individuals have enrolled in his program which runs in parternship with the Tennessee Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Rev. Bryant works with the adult courts of Davidson County to help not with litigation but with transformation.

Some of the goals of the program are to help participants learn coping techniques, gain self-control, and respond rather than react.

“I’ve been in North Nashville for the past 30 years as a pastor, and I’ve seen tremendous change.”

Joshua Trinity Perez was placed in the slammer two years ago for hitting his now fiancé.

“I ended up blacking out one night,” Perez said. “It’s kind of unsettling to think that I could do that to somebody that I love so much.”

Perez said with a drop of a hat he’d get mad and lash out. It’s the reason he was introduced to Rev. Bryant. “It turned my life around,” Perez said.

Rev. Bryant says nine out of ten participants refrain from going back to jail for domestic violence.

“When you apply yourself and have someone giving you information, inspiration and helping you with transformation, it’s life changing,” Rev. Bryant said.

Closing the door on domestic violence and taking the old to make it new.

“The passion of helping people change, families stay together,” Rev. Bryant said, “I’m so blessed and I have a personal reward to know that I’ve helped change not just one individual but a family associated and connected to one individual, its very impacting.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.