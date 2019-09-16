Closing in on records for the number of days of 90 degree temperatures in one year

As of Sunday, Nashville has recorded 84 days of 90° or above temperatures, the fourth-highest ever, and we don’t see any break from that for most of this week.

Two more days (which we will achieve on Tuesday), and we will tie last year’s total of 86 which is the third-highest number ever recorded.

Three more and we tie number 2 which was in 2016, and twelve more we reach the most number ever, 96 days in 1954.

And look at September so far, only three days below 90 degrees, the other twelve, all above.

Unfortunately, the upper air pattern this week is conducive for more 90° weather, so we should easily reach the second-highest number of 90° days ever in one year before this week’s end.

Do we see any fall weather in sight?

Unfortunately, medium-range models still showing a warm pattern through 10 days.

It may well be October before we get out of this pattern.