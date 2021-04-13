Clerks terrorized by Spring Hill bank robber

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill Police and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in locating a violent bank robber who pulled a gun and terrorized a clerk.

It happened Friday, April 9 around noon. That’s when surveillance footage showed a man wearing a N.C. baseball hat, pink button-down shirt, black converse sneakers, a surgical mask, and latex gloves entering the First Citizens Bank.

Within seconds, the bandit pulled a semi-automatic pistol and stuck it in the face of a female teller. Police say the gun was only a foot from her face as he demanded the cash.

“He made statements about not calling the police and he is not afraid to die,” said Detective Mike Foster.

Police say the man spent close to ten minutes in the bank, and then left carrying the till drawer and the money in a cardboard box he took from the bank.

When Spring Hill Police arrived, the bank president was there to let them in. He told the officer only the two bank clerks were in the bank at the time of the robbery. Neither woman was hurt, though both were badly shaken.

Det. Mike Foster says their fright is understandable.

“You are just a person, coming to work, doing your job. You are not thinking anything bad is going to happen, it is just a routine day. And all of a sudden, someone comes in and points a gun at you. And all of a sudden, it becomes the worst moment of your life. That affects you going forward if you go back to work the next day. In the back of your mind, that fear’s still with you. Will it happen today? And the next customer who comes in, and you don’t recognize them, is this going to be it? Mentally, it is exhausting.”

The bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the bank robber. Police say no getaway car was seen leaving the bank.

Because it was considered a violent crime, the FBI is the lead agency. When caught, the bank robber will be prosecuted federally.