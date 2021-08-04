Clerk: Trial date set for woman accused of killing Brentwood officer in crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The trial date for the woman accused of killing Franklin officer Destin Legieza in a crash was set Wednesday.

Officer Legieza was killed in a crash on June 18, 2020. Investigators said Ashley Kroese was driving the wrong way on Franklin Road without her headlights on when she slammed into Officer Legieza’s police car, fatally injuring him.

Officer Destin Legieza

An arrest warrant alleges Kroese’s blood alcohol content was .16, twice the legal limit.

Heather Legieza, the wife of Officer Legieza, later filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the bar Kroese was reportedly at before getting into her vehicle that night.

The lawsuit was filed against Kimbro’s Pickin Parlor, known as Kimbro’s, a live music venue with a bar in Williamson County. The suit claims around midnight on June 18, 2020, a Kimbro’s employee began serving alcoholic beverages to Kroese.

The Kimbro’s employee who served the beverages to Kroese knew she had consumed alcoholic beverages earlier that night, the lawsuit alleged. It also states the Kimbro’s employee continued to serve alcoholic beverages to Kroese for several hours, even though the employee knew she was “visibly intoxicated.”

In a statement, Kimbro’s repeatedly said it did not know where Kroese was or what she was doing for “several hours” before the 4:40 a.m. collision, according to the lawsuit. Kimbro’s eventually agreed to pay a settlement, though the exact amount was not disclosed.

On Wednesday, the defense’s motion to suppress certain evidence was denied by a judge. The trial date for Kroese was set for February 14, 2022 through February 18, 2022, according to the criminal clerk after the hearing in Franklin.

Officer Legieza was married and was described by Brentwood police as a “shining star in our department.”

