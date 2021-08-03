Clerk stabbed in neck outside Green Hills gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A clerk at a Green Hills gas station was stabbed outside the store Tuesday morning.

It happened at the 7-Eleven on Hillsboro Pike just before 1 a.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported the employee was stabbed in the neck during an encounter with a person outside the store. The clerk then went back inside the store and asked someone to call 911, according to Metro police.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. Officers on the scene told News 2 the victim would likely survive.

Metro police described the suspect as a man in his 40s or early 50s who was wearing a black sleeveless shirt with writing on the back.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.