NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Find a new furry friend in time for the holidays for a reduced price.

Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring a nationwide ‘Clear the Shelters’ event.

You can adopt a pet on Saturday for $25 or less.

121 shelters and rescues are taking part.

That includes the Nashville Humane Association, a shelter in Newport, and one in Memphis.

The Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society is included too.