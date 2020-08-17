Clarksville woman pleads guilty to facilitating boyfriend’s murder in 2016

Credit: ClarksvilleNow, With 1,270 days of jail credit, she’s already served 3.5 years of her sentence.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police said a woman was charged with first-degree murder for facilitating the death of her boyfriend in 2016.

36-year-old Jessica Lynn Summer Simo was charged in the shooting death of her boyfriend, 23-year-old Billy Pace Jr.

Pace’s body was found in a wooded area on Ross Lane on Dec. 21, 2016. His father reported him missing on Dec. 18, after not being able to get in contact with his son for three days.

On Monday, Simo pleaded guilty to facilitation of second-degree murder and agreed to a 10-year prison sentence.

Pace’s father, Billy Pace Sr. said the following statement in court, “BJ loved Jessica,” Pace Sr. said as he read a letter from the stand in in Judge Jill Ayer’s court. “He believed she was dying from cancer because he believed what she told him. They were moving to Virginia because he wanted to give her a (good end of life). … Jessica’s way of showing love was allowing someone to shoot him twice in the back of his head, killing him.”

Simo conspired with Kristopher Michael Martin to murder Pace. Martin was 17-years-old when he was arrested and was the boyfriend of Simo’s daughter.

Martin was charged as an adult. He was convicted of second-degree murder after a jury trial. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Simo will serve 30-percent of her sentence before she is eligible for parole. With 1,270 days of jail credit, she’s already served 3.5 years of her sentence.

Pace Sr. said he and his wife would attend every hearing to make sure she serves as much of her 10-year sentence as possible.

Simo and Pace had been dating for about seven months at the time of his murder, Pace Sr. said.

