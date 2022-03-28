CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 47-year-old Clarksville woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder following the fatal overdose of her boyfriend, Edward James Myers.

According to Clarksville Police, on January 14, 2021, officers were called to the area of Depot and South 7th Streets where a man appeared to be having a seizure. Myers’ girlfriend, Julie Samantha Lecka, made the call to 911. Police discovered Myers, who was taken to Tennova Healthcare. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy found that Myers’ cause of death was mixed drug intoxication, which included fentanyl and methamphetamine. The manner of death was homicide.

Police said Lecka admitted to detectives she had injected the narcotics into Myers that caused the overdose.

Lecka will serve a 17-year sentence with the Tennessee Department of Correction.