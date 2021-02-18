Clarksville toddler killed in accidental shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting that resulted in the death of a toddler Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Pembroke Road where three children under the age of four live. According to police, a handgun was left unsecured in a home.

Around 10 p.m. one of the children gained access to the gun and a 2-year-old male was shot. The boy died as a result of his injures.

Police arrested the boyfriend of the children’s mother, 31-year-old Julian Chester, on unrelated charges.