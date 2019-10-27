Clarksville recovers from Saturday storm damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Uprooted trees and downed powerlines litter roads in Clarksville, more than 40,000 without power after a storm Saturday, and they could be in the dark for days.



Two structures hit the hardest include the Clarksville Regional Airport and Clarksville Speedway.

“I was chasing barrels around the parking lot to keep from hitting cars,” said Speedway Owner William Scogin, “So I was grabbing barrels, and the fire department called me and said my connex is on the back that holds the backstretch is in the middle of the road and then I come out here and scene the bleachers like this.”

Scogin estimated upwards of $500,000 dollars in damages.

“Holy smoke, good thing nobody was here tonight,” Scogin told News 2.

“The wind was picking up very strongly, and the trees started snapping,” Clarksville resident Alex Buley said, “I just happened to look up into the sky, and seen the funnel cloud going around. Nothing ever touched down… the electric finally went off… and you could look just around the corner over there and that’s where the trampoline was on the power line.”

The storm picked up a trampoline and hung it on a powerline, knocking out power to the entire neighborhood.

“Around 3:15 we started getting inundated with weather-related calls,” Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery told News 2, “All our stations are out. We’ve had a lot of trees down, lines down, trees and powerlines into cars, so it’s uh, we have several thousand without power right now.”



Poles were down on major roads like Wilma Rudolph Blvd and Madison Street.

Residents helped each other clear the roads and front yards, some leaving the trees to sit and charge their phone in the car.



Chief Montgomery confirmed there were no weather-related injuries in Clarksville. Firefighters continue to answer calls through the night as CDE restores power.



Clarksville Speedway will begin restoring the track Sunday morning with hopes of reopening by the weekend.