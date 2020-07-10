Clarksville pools reopen after lifeguard tests positive for COVID-19

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The City of Clarksville has reopened pools after contact tracing, following a lifeguard tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

The Swan Lake and Bel-Aire pools were closed Saturday, after the city’s parks department learned about the positive case. They say the lifeguard last worked June 28.

Five other team members who were in direct contact with the life guard have been tested and quarantined. One test came back negative and the others are still waiting on results.

Contact tracers did not find direct contact with any pool patrons.