Clarksville police will close lanes of Ft. Campbell Blvd. Sunday for deadly crash investigation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are closing all lanes of Ft. Campbell Boulevard on Sunday, September 12, 2021 for a deadly crash investigation follow-up.

According to a release from police, the lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. or until complete.

Drivers can expect brief delays as both the north and southbound traffic will be diverted from Ft. Campbell Blvd. onto alternative routes.

TDOT will be assisting with signs and message boards. Clarksville police will be on scene in the roadway directing traffic.

No other information was immediately released.