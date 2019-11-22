Clarksville police urge caution after student hit by vehicle in school zone

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are sending a warning to drivers after a student was hit by a car in a school zone.

They are urging people to be extra careful when they’re near school buses or in school zones.

They say a student was hit by a vehicle recently while riding their bicycle. Parents who were upset also confronted a driver who sped past a school bus.

“It’s incredibly scary. I know we live in a neighborhood that is absolutely full of kids and you worry about them especially in the morning when it’s dark so it’s just really important that we as citizens in Clarksville are really conscientious of how fast we’re driving and how careful we’re being especially in those hours before and after school,” said Barksdale Elementary School Parent Jamie Wright.

Clarksville police have issued almost 130 citations since the school year started in August.

“I’ve witnessed it myself. You kinda honk and shake your first or whatever but people just need to slow down and that’s really what it comes down to,” said parent Jake Lowary.

News 2 talked with Clarksville Police Lt. Vince Lewis in front of Barksdale Elementary.

“On a roadway such as this one if a school bus stops, activate their light and that stop sign comes out, all lanes of travel have to stop in both directions. That is so the children can get on and off the bus, you’re not allowed to pass the bus just because the children will get out on the right side. That means you remained stopped until the lights come in and the signs are turned off,” Lt. Lewis said. “We will continue to enforce. It’s one of the most expensive citations that we write – the school zone and stops sign violations when the buses are stopped.”

Citations average $269 for speeding in a school zone, and reckless driving charges are also possible along with points on your license.

School bus violations carry a fine of $250 to $1,000 and an average of $464 along with points on your license.

Police want drivers to keep the following rules in mind:

School Zones

School zones are marked with lights or traffic signs, so drivers need to be alert, obey speed limits and avoid distractions. Motorists also must pay attention to school crossing guards or officers directing traffic in the school zones. Drivers must not block crosswalks and must be prepared to stop and yield to children in crosswalks.



All school zones have a 20 mph speed limit unless otherwise posted.



School buses

Motorists should be careful when traveling near school buses and allow more stopping distance, which provides more time to react when a bus’s yellow lights start flashing.



Here are other key regulations involving buses:



It is illegal to pass a school bus stopped to load or unload children. Never pass on the right side of the bus, which is the loading and unloading area for children.

When meeting a school or church bus, if the red stop warning signal lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop until the stop arm is pulled back and the bus motion resumes.

When overtaking a school or church bus, drivers approaching from the rear shall not pass when the red stop warning signal lights are flashing. Drivers must come to a complete stop until the stop signal arm is pulled in and the bus motion resumes.

Yellow flashing lights mean the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Motorists should slow down and prepare to stop.

Red flashing lights and an extended stop arm mean the bus is stopping to load or unload children. Motorists should stop and wait until the red flashing lights are turned off, the stop arm is retracted and the bus begins to move again.

When driving on a highway with separate roadways for traffic in opposite directions, divided by a median space or barrier (examples: SR 76 Connector and Jack Miller Boulevard), drivers in the opposite direction of bus travel do not have to stop but should proceed with caution.