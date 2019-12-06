Clarksville Police: Two brothers arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two brothers are accused of stealing several items from an unlocked car in Clarksville.

According to a Clarksville Police, 22-year-old Timothy Baker was charged with vehicle burglary and identity theft, 32-year-old Richard Baker was charged with vehicle burglary and simple possession.

A female victim told police that her wallet, jean jacket and pink blanket were stolen from inside her unlocked vehicle in a mall parking lot. She then received a notification that her credit card had just been used inside of the mall as police were investigating the incident.

Two officers immediately went inside the store and were able to get a description of the suspect with assistance from management. The man, later identified as Timothy Baker, was found outside of the mall with the victim’s credit card in his possession.

As the investigation continued, it was determined that Timothy Baker’s brother, Richard Baker, dropped him off in a gold Chevy Cruze. An officer located the vehicle as Richard Baker exited, walked away and dropped several items including a small container with a leafy substance.

Police found the items linked to the original burglary call, as well as property determined to have been removed from other unlocked vehicles, inside of the Chevy Cruze. Detectives contacted other victims who, for the most part, were unaware that their vehicles had been entered, according to police.

Both suspects are booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Additional charges are expected.The suspects are not from Clarksville and were passing through Clarksville to do a job in another state.

Timothy Baker is being held on a $30,000 bond. Richard Baker is being held on a $21,000 bond.