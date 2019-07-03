Clarksville Police: Suspicious activity call leads to recovery of 8 guns

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police say a suspicious activity call led to the recovery of eight guns from a car.

Police responded to the call about four people sitting a car flipping a gun around in an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Trenton Drive.

Officers said when they arrived, the smelled marijuana and one of the men had a handgun in his lap.

Police said after the men exited the car, eight guns were found inside. Three of the guns were stolen from Clarksville car burglaries. Marijuana was also found inside the car.

Shomari Moody, 18, was charged with burglary, theft of property, simple possession, and unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $35,000.

The second man, 21-year-old Nekhael Ross was charged with theft of property and simple possession. His bond was set at $15,000. Deonte Taylor, 20, was charged with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and simple possession. His bond was set at $15,000.

A 17-year-old was charged with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon and simple possession. He was cited and released to the custody of a family member.

