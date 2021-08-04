Clarksville Police seeking catalytic converter theft suspects

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Clarksville need your help in identifying two suspects that committed three catalytic converter thefts last month on Kraft Street.

According to Clarksville Police, the two Black male suspects committed the crimes around 4:40 a.m. on Monday, July 26. They are believed to be in an extended cab blue and gray Chevrolet Silverado with aftermarket wheels, step bars, and a black bed cover.