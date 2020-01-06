Breaking News
Multi-vehicle crash involving parked, stolen truck closes I-24 East in Rutherford County

Clarksville police seek woman who attempted to cash stolen checks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police are trying to identify a woman that used a false ID in an attempt to cash stolen checks.

One was successfully cashed in for $400 and one unsuccessfully for $4500 in November.  
The suspect is a woman who was able to obtain and place her own photo on a falsely procured Kentucky ID. 

The suspect had left the ID behind when she fled from the bank after trying to cash a stolen check for $4500 and police were notified.

The stolen checks were made out to the suspect on a valid bank account.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar