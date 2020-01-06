Clarksville police seek woman who attempted to cash stolen checks

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police are trying to identify a woman that used a false ID in an attempt to cash stolen checks.
One was successfully cashed in for $400 and one unsuccessfully for $4500 in November.
The suspect is a woman who was able to obtain and place her own photo on a falsely procured Kentucky ID.
The suspect had left the ID behind when she fled from the bank after trying to cash a stolen check for $4500 and police were notified.
The stolen checks were made out to the suspect on a valid bank account.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.