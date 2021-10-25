Clarksville police searching for tool burglars

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools from a business on October 16.

According to police, $5,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a business near Dover Road and Barge Point Road. The burglary took place around 2:30 in the morning. The two are accused of stealing various tools and equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, ext. 5286. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.