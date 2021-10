CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a runaway child.

Police say Mekayla Wallace, 11, was last seen at her home on Ladd Drive Wednesday night between 6-7 p.m.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can respond to the scene. You can also contact Detective Tomberlin at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5156.