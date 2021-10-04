Clarksville police searching for missing person

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 48-year-old man.

Richard Willtrout was last seen Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Willtrout is described as follows:

White man

5’9”

Approximately 240 pounds

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Wearing a gray t-shirt, denim shorts and a black baseball cap with white lettering

If you see Willtrout, you are asked to call 911 so officers can check on his welfare. Detectives are working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to issue a Silver Alert.