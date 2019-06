CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Police are working to locate a 36-year-old man with medical issues missing from Clarksville.

Clarksville police reported Jimmy Debevoise was supposed to return home on June 20 but his family has not been able to contact him.

Debevoise is 6 feet 2 inches tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clarksville police at 931-645-TIPS.