Clarksville police searching for car after home shot up

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are searching for two people after shots were fired into a home Tuesday afternoon.

Video surveillance showed a dark-colored, four-door Ford Focus turning around in the driveway of the home on Sycamore Drive. A short time later police said shots were fired at the house around 2:07 p.m. Thankfully no one was injured.

According to police, the driver was described as a white female with a white male passenger. Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated assault and reckless endangerment case.

Anyone with information or additional video is asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, ext. 5319.