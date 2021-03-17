Clarksville police search for two suspects involved in vehicle theft

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in stealing a vehicle on March 14.

It happened between 9 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Madison Street.

Police say they need the public’s help in identifying two people captured on video at Planet Fitness in connection with the crime.

Anyone with new information can contact Investigator Wimmer, 931-648-0656, ext. 5527. No other information was immediately released.

