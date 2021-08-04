Clarksville police search for suspect involved in several vehicle burglaries

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in the Concord Drive area.

According to a release from Clarksville police, the incidents happened on August 1 between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

One of the cameras captured the suspect in an infrared camera, which made the suspect’s tank top appear white, however it is actually black in color.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Detective Ciupka, 931-648-0656, ext. 5250, Tipsline 931-645-8477.