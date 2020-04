CLARKSVILLE,Tenn.(WKRN) – Clarksville police are searching for a runaway juvenile.

According to reports, 17-year-old Jartavion Robinson left his residence between 8:15 pm and 10:00 pm on April 4. He is described as 5’8 weighing 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Anyone with information can contact police at (931) 320-5157.