Clarksville police search for runaway juvenile

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are asking the public for help in locating a runaway juvenile, according to a release from police.

Leeann Henry is about 5’1, about 120 pounds and has hazel eyes. She was last seen carrying a backpack.

Leeann has ties to Mt. Juliet and police believe she may be there staying with friends.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. McClintock, 931-648-0656, ext. 5465.

No other information was immediately released.