Clarksville police search for robbery suspect, considered armed and dangerous

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man considered armed and dangerous, according to a release from Clarksville police.

Police are searching for 24-year-old Preston David Ward II. He currently has two warrants on file for robbery and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding War’s possible whereabouts can contact Det. McClintock, 931-648-0656, ext. 5465, Tipsline 931-645-8477.

No other information was immediately released.