Clarksville police search for missing teen with autism

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to locate a 13-year-old girl with autism who was reported missing from Clarksville.

Clarksville police said Sophia Bullock left her Gardendale residence between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Her parents told police it is unusual for her to leave without them knowing.

Sophia is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She may be wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a unicorn on the back.

Clarksville police said she has autism and is believed to have left the home on her pink and green bicycle. She enjoys the mall area and also is known to frequent Samantha Lane.

Anyone who sees is asked to call 911. If you have any information, please contact Detective Rushing, 931-648-0656, ext. 5383.