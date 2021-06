Photo Courtesy of Clarksville Police, Background Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

CLARSKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are searching for a missing 47-year-old man.

The family of Thomas Ivy reported him missing as they haven’t had contact with him since May 1, 2021.

Police report Ivy is about 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Feinberg, 931-648-0656, ext. 5156, Tipsline 931-645-8477.

No other information was immediately released.