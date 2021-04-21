Clarksville police search for missing man last seen walking on Riverside Drive

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a missing Clarksville man who was last seen on April 10.

According to a release, Clarksville police are looking for 47-year-old Christopher Stewart. He was last seen walking in the 500 block of Riverside Drive on April 10, 2021.

Stewart is 5’10”, 180lbs and has brown hair.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Feinberg, 931-648-0656, ext. 5156, Tipsline 931-645-8477.

No other information was immediately released.