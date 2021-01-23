Clarksville police search for missing juvenile

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

15-year-old Aiden Douglas left his Spring Haven Drive home between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Douglas may be in the company of his biological mother, 34-year-old Christina Douglas. She has an active warrant on file for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, according to police.

Anyone with information, please contact Det. Howard, 931-648-0656, ext. 6662.