Clarksville police search for missing homeless woman

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Clarksville police are trying to find a missing homeless woman.

They say 47-year old Jennifer Heikes was reported missing on December 27th, 2019.

Family members told police the last time they heard from her was on November 14th, 2019 through a text message.

Authorities have contacted previous addresses and have yet to locate Heikes. She has no vehicle or phone.

Anyone with more information regarding her whereabouts should contact Clarksville police.

