Clarksville police search for 2 suspects with active warrants

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)— Clarksville police say they’re investigating thefts and looking for two suspects with active warrants involving other cases.

42-year-old James Ashby and 32-year-old Elizabeth Smith are the two police are searching for.

Ashby has warrants for: Violation of probation, evading, reckless driving and aggravated assault.

Smith has warrants for: Violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession, criminal impersonation, driving on revoked license, identify theft and theft of auto.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call Clarksville police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.