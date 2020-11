CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are asking the public for help in identifying two people involved in the burglary of a business, according to their Facebook page.

Police said the two suspects robbed a business in the 40 block of Crossland Avenue at night on October 23.

Anyone with more information can contact Det. Feinberg, 931-648-0656, ext. 5156, Tipsline 931-645-8477.