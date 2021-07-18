Clarksville police place barricaded subject into custody on Emerald Court

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police were able to successfully place a barricaded subject in custody on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:40 a.m. for a domestic situation on Emerald Court. This is between N. Henderson Way and Greenspoint Drive.

According to a release from Clarksville police, the incident was isolated to one residence. Around 9:30 a.m., police provided an update stating the subject was in custody and the victim was safe.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

No other information was immediately released.