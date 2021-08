CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police have opened a death investigation after finding the body of a 34-year-old man on Sunday morning.

Police say the body of Danny Bushaw was located around 7:41 a.m. on Sunday in the 2400 block of Whitfield Road.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who had contact with Bushaw in the last five or six days. You can reach out with information or tips to detective Det. Kilby (931) 648-0656 ext. 5651.

No other information was immediately released.