Clarksville police mourns the loss of K9 officer Solo

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are mourning the loss of one of their K9s.

Police said K9 officer Solo passed away peacefully after serving the Clarksville Police Department since 2011.

Solo was a 10-year-old German Shephard and he was dual trained for patrol activities and narcotics detection. He was partnered with Sgt, Joe Scruggs on daily patrol and deployed to well over 400 calls to locate narcotics, search buildings, track down bad guys, and perform public demonstrations to highlight the capabilities of police K9s.

Sgt. Scruggs was Solo’s only partner from 2011 until his retirement in 2019.

Solo remained with Sergeant Scruggs and his family until his passing Friday.