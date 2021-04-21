Clarksville Police looking for wanted man

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are still looking for a wanted man after officers searched a quiet Clarksville neighborhood Tuesday.

According to a press release, police are looking for Warren Joshua Broomer. Investigators say he is approximately 6’1″ and weighs about 200 pounds.

Clarksville Police would not tell News 2 why they are searching for him, but say if you have contact with Broomer you should call 911 immediately.

On Tuesday police searched for Broomer in the Eagle’s Bluff neighborhood near Kennedy Road and Eagles Perch Lane.

Neighbors, like Kaylene Conner, say it was alarming to watch investigators pull up to her street with K-9s and loaded weapons.

“I got a knock at our door from our neighbor and she looked really concerned, and I look on the camera and I answered it, and she said close you garage there is somebody on the run! The police are looking for somebody,” Conner said. “Then all of the sudden I saw police cars start driving by on Kennedy and next thing I know it was like five of them with dogs and their guns drawn!”

If you know where Broomer is, call Clarksville Police. Their phone number is 931-648-0656.