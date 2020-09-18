Clarksville police looking for vehicle burglary suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a string of area car burglaries.

Detective Michael Patterson tells News 2 one firearm, military gear, and military items were taken from cars between September 10 and 11. They say around a half dozen cars were targeted, all of which were unlocked.

Now police are asking people to take a look at surveillance footage caught on home security footage and call police with any information on who the suspect might be.

Residents are also reminded to be vigilant, lock their cars, and avoid leaving valuables in their vehicles.

Anyone with information can call the Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5472 or the department’s tip line at (931) 645-8477.