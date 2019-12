CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville Police found a man believed to be in his 50s deceased in a wooded area Thursday morning.

According to police, the man was located around 9:30 a.m. near the southbound Fort Campbell Boulevard on-ramp to the 101st Airborne Divison Parkway.

There were no indications of foul play at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Sargent Newman, 931-648-0656, ext. 5340.