CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating an early morning shooting.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of Eagle’s View Drive, according to a press release.

Police say there is no reason to believe that the public is in any danger due to this incident.

No other information was immediately released and this is an ongoing investigation.

Clarksville police are also investigating another shooting that happened Friday night.