Clarksville Police investigate homicide after 18-year-old dies

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old has died from his injuries following an incident over the weekend in Clarksville.

According to police, Antony Richardson was found on Britton Springs Road around 5:30 pm Sunday with severe injuries.

On Wednesday, Richardson died at the hospital.

Police are now treating this as a homicide investigation. Anyone with information should call Detective Christy Bing, 931-648-0656, ext. 5133,Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.