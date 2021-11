CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has opened an investigation after a car crash that happened Tuesday morning.

The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) shut down all northbound traffic at Oakland Blvd. and Guthrie Highway. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area or find an alternate route.

CPD says there were injuries sustained in the crash, but the extent is unknown at this time.

MCSO is leading the investigation.