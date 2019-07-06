Clarksville police arrest man accused of basketball court murder

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police arrested a man with a “lengthy criminal history” believed to be responsible for shooting and killing a man on a basketball court on July 4th.

Officers were called to the court off of 8th Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday night. Police found Kendrick Grayer, 23, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital in Nashville where he was pronounced dead.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, police arrested Adriam Hodge, 22, and charged him with homicide and drug offenses.

At this point in their investigation, officers say there was a physical confrontation between the victim, another man and Hodge when Hodge pulled out a gun and shot Grayer multiple times.