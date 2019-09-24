Clarksville police: 50% percent increase in auto thefts and car break-ins

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New surveillance video from Clarksville shows a thief throwing a rock into a car window to retrieve a purse.

On Tuesday, the Clarksville Police Department released the video on their Facebook page.

The burglary happened in the Bellshire subdivsion off of Martin Luther King Junior Parkway. The video showed the thief surveying a neighbor’s cars in the driveway around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Almost two hours later, the video showed when the thief returned and smashed in a window to steal a purse.

Charles Cook lives a few homes down from where the burglary occurred and said recent thefts have prompted him to invest in his own home surveillance system,

“I feel very strongly about taking things from other people that don’t belong to you. I have a two ring cameras.”

Clarksville police say they’ve seen an increase in auto thefts and car break-ins,

“In each category we’re probably up over 100 vehicles stolen and 100 vehicles broken in.” said Jim Knoll, spokesperson for the Clarksville Police Department

Knoll added that the cause of the uptick is hard to pinpoint,

“We’re starting to see some of the stolen vehicles vehicles that we have here …they’re being found in Nashville. Some from Nashville are being found here – so it’s definitely a crime of opportunity.”

Knoll said the Department is encouraging that community members continue to post surveillance video in social media groups like, “Clarksville-Montgomery County Crimewatch”

As of Monday afternoon, the group had almost 25,000 members.

“It’s like community watch on steroids.” said Knoll

Knoll said that when residents share their surveillance videos with them, it helps finds solutions to tackle the rising problem,

“These surveillance videos are the ultimate enhancement to neighborhood watch. They’re there all the time and you can look at the them 24/7.”

Clarksville Police told News 2 that a contract is being worked on between them and the “Ring” surveillance company.