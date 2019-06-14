Clarksville officer helps save injured owl

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A Clarksville police officer came to the aid of an injured owl found in the middle of the road.

Captain Scott Thornton was reportedly headed to work when he found the owl on Salem Road.

The owl was unable to fly and as Capt. Thornton stopped to help, the owl limped off the road and into the nearby woodline.

Capt. Thornton picked up the owl, put it in a box and took it to a nearby animal hospital.

The owl was then transferred to Raptor Rescue in Paris, where it was determined the owl’s wings were not injured, rather it likely had some sort of concussion.

The owl will spend the next few weeks recuperating before it is released back into the wild.